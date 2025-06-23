PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Noah Goodwin betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Noah Goodwin will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This will be Goodwin's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Goodwin at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Goodwin's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Goodwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-67-68-64-1244.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5671-70-73-79+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4271-71-69-73E12.100
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-66-72-68-1632.250
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-70-65-74-77.750

    Goodwin's recent performances

    • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
    • Goodwin has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Goodwin has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0220.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.162-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green940.0030.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.173-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.354-0.233

    Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin is sporting a -0.162 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Goodwin is delivering a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
    • Goodwin has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

