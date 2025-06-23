Noah Goodwin betting profile: Rocket Classic
Noah Goodwin of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Noah Goodwin will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This will be Goodwin's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-67-68-64
|-12
|44.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|71-70-73-79
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|71-71-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-66-72-68
|-16
|32.250
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-70-65-74
|-7
|7.750
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.022
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.162
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.003
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.173
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.354
|-0.233
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.022 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin is sporting a -0.162 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin is delivering a -0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
- Goodwin has accumulated 106 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 162nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.