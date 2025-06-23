Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic

Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.