Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Rocket Classic
Nicolai Højgaard returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 21st in 2023. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Højgaard's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|2023
|T21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
At the Rocket Classic
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 15-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|8
|69-66-66-67
|-16
|85.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.037
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.472
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.233
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.193
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.469
|0.077
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.472 this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
- Højgaard has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 69.63% this season.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.57.
- Højgaard has accumulated 332 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking him 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
