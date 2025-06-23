Nico Echavarria betting profile: Rocket Classic
Nico Echavarria of Colombia reacts after making birdie on the eighth green during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes for the $9.6 million purse.
Echavarria's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
|13.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|68-72-66-74
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.091
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.027
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.533
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.688
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.090
|0.315
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.091 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.027 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 64.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranks 49th by breaking par 22.33% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 502 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 66th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
