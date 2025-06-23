PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Hardy betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Hardy returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Hardy finished tied for 52nd with a score of 7-under.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Rocket Classic.

    Hardy's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5270-67-71-73-7
    2023MC73-69-2
    2022MC71-75+2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4168-71-72-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC68-78+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-71-71-72-82.427

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0910.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0360.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.202-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.2860.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.3620.057

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.091 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a 0.036 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 19.67% of the time.
    • Hardy has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 172nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

