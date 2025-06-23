PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap returns to the Rocket Classic after a strong showing in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Rocket Classic.

    Dunlap's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1067-69-67-71-14

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for tenth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6676-75-67-73+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-74-75-73+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6972-66-72-78+86.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7178-71-72-69+65.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC90-71+17--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he tied for 44th with a score of 8-over.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-1.579-1.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.011-0.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.141-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.084-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.365-1.906

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.579 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a -0.011 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 18.72% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 196 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

