Nick Dunlap betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap returns to the Rocket Classic after a strong showing in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Dunlap's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for tenth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-66-72-78
|+8
|6.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|71
|78-71-72-69
|+6
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he tied for 44th with a score of 8-over.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-1.579
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.011
|-0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.141
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.084
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.365
|-1.906
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.579 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a -0.011 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 18.72% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 196 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.