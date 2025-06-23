PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Min Woo Lee betting profile: Rocket Classic

Min Woo Lee of Australia looks on while playing the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee will compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Lee finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Rocket Classic.

    Lee's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T268-68-66-69-17

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6373-69-71-72+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.250
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament4971-72-77-74+615.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open166-64-63-67-20500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2067-66-78-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.995 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.001-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.312-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4230.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.149-0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.260-0.995

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee's average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 12th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lee sports a -0.312 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74.
    • Lee has accumulated 797 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

