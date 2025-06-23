PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Michael La Sasso betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Michael La Sasso of the United States looks on while playing the fourth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Michael La Sasso will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for La Sasso at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is La Sasso's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Michael La Sasso's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--

    Michael La Sasso's recent performances

    • La Sasso has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • La Sasso has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • La Sasso has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Michael La Sasso's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.667-0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3280.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3180.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.271-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.292-0.292

    Michael La Sasso's advanced stats and rankings

    • La Sasso has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.328 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, La Sasso has sported a 0.318 mark this season.
    • La Sasso has recorded a -0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average, while his average Driving Distance stands at 311.8 yards this season.
    • On the greens, La Sasso has delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round.
    • La Sasso has broken par 8.33% of the time and has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 52.78% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for La Sasso as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

