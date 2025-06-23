Michael La Sasso betting profile: Rocket Classic
Amateur Michael La Sasso of the United States looks on while playing the fourth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Michael La Sasso will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is La Sasso's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Michael La Sasso's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
Michael La Sasso's recent performances
- La Sasso has an average of -0.664 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- La Sasso has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- La Sasso has averaged -0.292 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Michael La Sasso's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.667
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.328
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.318
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.271
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.292
|-0.292
Michael La Sasso's advanced stats and rankings
- La Sasso has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.328 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, La Sasso has sported a 0.318 mark this season.
- La Sasso has recorded a -0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average, while his average Driving Distance stands at 311.8 yards this season.
- On the greens, La Sasso has delivered a -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 31.50 Putts Per Round.
- La Sasso has broken par 8.33% of the time and has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 52.78% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for La Sasso as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
