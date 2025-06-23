Max Homa betting profile: Rocket Classic
Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Max Homa returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June twenty-sixth to twenty-ninth. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event in the 2025 edition.
Homa's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|2022
|T24
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|2021
|T25
|70-65-74-68
|-11
At the Rocket Classic
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|68-71-71-72
|+2
|10.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|68-79-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-64-76-77
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|66-68-70-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|70
|70-72-69-75
|+2
|5.750
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|74-70-69-71
|-4
|125.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 4-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.133
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.905
|-0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.114
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.004
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.148
|-0.521
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.133 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa has sported a -0.905 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 60.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38.
- Homa has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
