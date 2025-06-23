Max Greyserman betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Greyserman finished tied for 31st with a score of 9-under.
Greyserman's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|66-72-66-74
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|76-67-71-74
|+8
|42.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|78-70-75-69
|+4
|37.083
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 23rd with a score of 8-over.
- He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.945 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.061
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.003
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.134
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.221
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.296
|0.945
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman ranks 36th on TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 307.3 yards.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.68% ranks 107th on TOUR.
- Greyserman averages 28.70 Putts Per Round, ranking 70th on TOUR.
- He ranks 39th in Par Breakers, converting 22.64% of his holes into scores under par.
- Greyserman has accumulated 523 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.