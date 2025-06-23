PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 20, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Greyserman finished tied for 31st with a score of 9-under.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Rocket Classic.

    Greyserman's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3169-70-68-72-9

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3666-72-66-74-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-67-71-74+842.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2578-70-75-69+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2270-67-71-68-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-70-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3271-75-69-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he tied for 23rd with a score of 8-over.
    • He has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.945 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0610.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0030.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1340.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2210.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2960.945

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman ranks 36th on TOUR in Driving Distance with an average of 307.3 yards.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.68% ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • Greyserman averages 28.70 Putts Per Round, ranking 70th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 39th in Par Breakers, converting 22.64% of his holes into scores under par.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 523 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

