Matthew Riedel betting profile: Rocket Classic

Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.379 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has a -0.099 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.