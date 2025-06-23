Matthew Riedel betting profile: Rocket Classic
Matthew Riedel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|69-71-80-74
|+6
|1.867
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|74-68-74-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|68-65-79-65
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-69-69-66
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|68-69-71-75
|-1
|3.900
Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- Riedel has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.507 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -1.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.379
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.099
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.683
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.010
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.152
|-1.126
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.379 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riedel has a -0.099 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.14% of the time.
- Riedel has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 188th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
