Matt McCarty betting profile: Rocket Classic
Matt McCarty of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks McCarty's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is McCarty's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|82-78
|+20
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|66-67-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-68-71-64
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|79.286
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|73-70-68-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|48.300
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.050
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.270
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.024
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.282
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.086
|0.346
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.270 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 377 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
