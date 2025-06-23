PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks McCarty's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT466-67-64-67-16122.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-68-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1471-68-75-71-379.286
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-65-69-70-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1673-70-68-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-69-75-70-448.300

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0500.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.270-0.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0240.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.2820.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.0860.346

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.050 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.270 mark that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 377 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 81st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

