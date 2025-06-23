PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar returns to the Rocket Classic, set to take place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. Kuchar's last appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a tie for 25th place.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Rocket Classic.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2570-68-71-69-10
    2022MC69-74-1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2574-75-71-72+437.083
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5371-66-73-71+16.050
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5669-68-70-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-71-69-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-72-73-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4271-71-73-73E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-69-68-74-65.400
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4371-66-67-72-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2167-68-67-68-1035.833

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.269-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0470.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green220.2840.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.2690.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2370.315

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.269 ranks 138th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 284.7 yards ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuchar sports a -0.047 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 61.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74.
    • Kuchar has accumulated 186 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 133rd on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.74% ranks 13th on TOUR, while he breaks par 19.59% of the time, ranking 146th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

