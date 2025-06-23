Mason Andersen betting profile: Rocket Classic
Mason Andersen tees off on the twelfth hole during the first round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 19, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)
Mason Andersen will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|70-68-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|68-73-76-72
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|70-65-67-75
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-72-77-69
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-68-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen's best finish came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.580 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.512
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.675
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.103
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.122
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.962
|-0.580
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.512 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.675 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 60.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
- Andersen has accumulated 41 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.