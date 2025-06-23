PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)



    Mark Hubbard returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. He'll be looking to improve on his performance from last year in the 2025 edition of this tournament.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Rocket Classic.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5271-69-69-72-7
    2023MC70-71-3
    2022MC68-74-2
    2021MC70-72-2
    2020T1267-66-69-72-14

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 12th at 14-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4769-68-69-67-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-67-71-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT768-71-67-66-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT569-65-68-65-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-69-72-69-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-70-71-72+18.500

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 1.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0200.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0180.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.1360.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0330.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.1011.324

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.018 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 303 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

