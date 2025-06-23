Luke Clanton betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Luke Clanton of the United States and caddie Jason Wiertel prepare to play his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton finished tied for 10th in his previous appearance at the Rocket Classic. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic looking to improve on that performance.
Clanton's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|69-68-65-72
|-14
At the Rocket Classic
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T34
|67-72-68-70
|-3
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|70-72-72-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T2
|68-65-68-66
|-15
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T50
|70-68-72-75
|-3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|68-67-62-69
|-14
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.222
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.322
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.140
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.092
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.496
|0.408
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.222 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 311.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.322 mark. He has a 67.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he is breaking par 21.97% of the time.
- Clanton has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.