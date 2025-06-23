Luke Clanton betting profile: Rocket Classic

Clanton has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Clanton has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.