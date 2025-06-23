Lanto Griffin betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. Griffin will look to improve upon his recent performances at this event as he competes in the $9.6 million purse tournament.
Griffin's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-76
|E
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2021
|T25
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|2020
|T21
|70-66-70-69
|-13
At the Rocket Classic
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|71-71-74-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.085
|-0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.169
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.349
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.154
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.250
|-0.186
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.169 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.86% ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Griffin sports a 0.085 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 116th.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16.
- Griffin has accumulated 158 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 143rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.