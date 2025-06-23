Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Rocket Classic
Kurt Kitayama of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. His last appearance in this tournament was in 2022, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 13-under.
Kitayama's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|2020
|MC
|71-76
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2022, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|69-67-67-73
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-65-68-68
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-65-68-72
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-69
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|72-70-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.448
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.016
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.265
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.406
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.324
|1.062
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.448 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks 6th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.016 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 190 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
