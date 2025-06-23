PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kevin Kisner returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2020 when he finished third at 18-under.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Rocket Classic.

    Kisner's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-71+2
    2022MC72-71-1
    2021T867-69-69-68-15
    2020365-69-70-66-18

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 18-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-68-77-71+62.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 70th at the Valspar Championship with a score of 6-over.
    • He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.231-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.166-0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5870.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.356-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.166-0.735

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 289.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has a -1.166 mark. He has a 59.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.87 and is breaking par 16.18% of the time.
    • Kisner ranks 223rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

