Kevin Kisner betting profile: Rocket Classic
Kevin Kisner returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2020 when he finished third at 18-under.
Kisner's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2021
|T8
|67-69-69-68
|-15
|2020
|3
|65-69-70-66
|-18
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished third at 18-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-68-77-71
|+6
|2.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 70th at the Valspar Championship with a score of 6-over.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.735 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.231
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.166
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.587
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.356
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.166
|-0.735
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.231 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 289.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has a -1.166 mark. He has a 59.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 28.87 and is breaking par 16.18% of the time.
- Kisner ranks 223rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
