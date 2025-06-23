Keith Mitchell betting profile: Rocket Classic
Keith Mitchell of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. Mitchell will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Mitchell's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|73-67-68-70
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T7
|61-67-71-71
|-10
|187.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|64-69-71-71
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|64-72-73-76
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|67-73-74-72
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.595
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.284
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.138
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.108
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.849
|0.751
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.595 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mitchell sports a 0.284 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation rate of 69.02% ranks 22nd.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 68th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85.
- Mitchell ranks fourth in Par Breakers, converting 25.53% of the time, and 53rd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.17%.
- He has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
