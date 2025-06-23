PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29. Mitchell will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Rocket Classic.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3673-67-68-70-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT761-67-71-71-10187.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1264-72-73-76-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1865-68-66-71-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5467-73-74-72+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.751 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.5950.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2840.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.138-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1080.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8490.751

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.595 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mitchell sports a 0.284 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation rate of 69.02% ranks 22nd.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 68th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85.
    • Mitchell ranks fourth in Par Breakers, converting 25.53% of the time, and 53rd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.17%.
    • He has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 59th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

