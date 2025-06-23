Keegan Bradley betting profile: Rocket Classic
Keegan Bradley hits a shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, scheduled for June 26-29. Bradley aims to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has shown consistent play in recent years.
Bradley's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|2022
|T44
|72-69-68-70
|-9
|2021
|T14
|71-68-68-68
|-13
|2020
|T45
|69-69-73-67
|-10
At the Rocket Classic
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 15-under.
- Bradley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 13-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|700.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|73-70-72-74
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|69-76-68-74
|-1
|176.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T8
|68-72-68-72
|-4
|143.333
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T30
|64-72-68-71
|-5
|30.250
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|67-69-67-72
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|71-69-74-77
|+3
|9.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T5
|69-72-76-64
|-7
|287.500
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 1.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.353
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.465
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.400
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.026
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.192
|1.781
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley is sporting a 0.465 mark that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 66.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley is delivering a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
- Bradley has accumulated 1,702 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking eighth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
