PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Karl Vilips will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Karl Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-65-71-74-39.536
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open165-67-66-64-26300.000

    Karl Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
    • Vilips has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Karl Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.2660.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.2870.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.3060.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.528-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.813-0.258

    Karl Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.287 (45th) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.65% ranks 38th on TOUR.
    • Vilips' average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and 35th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
    • Vilips has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    WiretoWire: New Englander Bradley bags second Travelers

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's at stake for Rocket Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW