Karl Vilips betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Karl Vilips will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Karl Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-65-71-74
|-3
|9.536
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|65-67-66-64
|-26
|300.000
Karl Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
- Vilips has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Karl Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.266
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.287
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.306
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.528
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.813
|-0.258
Karl Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.287 (45th) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.65% ranks 38th on TOUR.
- Vilips' average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR.
- He ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and 35th by breaking par 22.71% of the time.
- Vilips has accumulated 471 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 70th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.