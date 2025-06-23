PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1866-71-72-70-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4270-72-69-73E12.100
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-69-2--

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Onishi has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged -1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.177-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.379-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0490.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.349-0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.856-1.042

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi's average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 299.9 yards.
    • He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 62.84% this season.
    • On the greens, Onishi has a Putts Per Round average of 28.59 in 2025.
    • His Par Breakers percentage stands at 18.58% for the current season.
    • Onishi has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 190th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

