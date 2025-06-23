Justin Lower betting profile: Rocket Classic
Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Lower returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. Lower has shown promise at this event in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2023.
Lower's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|2023
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|2022
|T30
|67-69-73-68
|-11
At the Rocket Classic
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished eighth at 19-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|83-84
|+27
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-68-73-72
|+1
|3.400
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|69-73-75-73
|+6
|8.036
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-73-68-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -1.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.214
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.174
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.456
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.085
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.758
|-1.927
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.214 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.174 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 286 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
