PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. Lower has shown promise at this event in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Rocket Classic.

    Lower's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2568-70-68-72-10
    2023868-65-67-69-19
    2022T3067-69-73-68-11

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished eighth at 19-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC83-84+27--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6868-68-73-72+13.400
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6069-73-75-73+68.036
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-68-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-73-68-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -1.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.214-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.174-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.456-0.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.085-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.758-1.927

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.214 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower sports a -0.174 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower has delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 20.60% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 286 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Rocket Classic qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    WiretoWire: New Englander Bradley bags second Travelers

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Nico Echavarria betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW