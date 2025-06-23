PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
John Pak betting profile: Rocket Classic

John Pak of he United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 07, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    John Pak returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, from June 26-29, 2025. His previous appearance at this tournament in 2021 resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Pak at the Rocket Classic.

    Pak's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC71-71-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Pak's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-66-68-69-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2863-68-73-73-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7070-67-75-74+23.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-72-72-78+12.551
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-68-76-77+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston Open6972-65-72-71E3.200
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-72-72-73+43.800
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Pak has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has averaged -0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.435-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4100.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0430.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.506-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.574-0.248

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.410 ranks 30th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Pak is hitting 64.44% which ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • Pak's average Driving Distance is 287.8 yards, ranking 161st on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Pak has a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, placing him 109th on TOUR.
    • Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

