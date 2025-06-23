PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)



    Joel Dahmen returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. He'll look to improve on his T25 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Rocket Classic.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2570-64-68-76-10
    2023MC76-68E
    2022MC77-70+3
    2021T2170-70-69-67-12

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT262-66-71-76-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-66-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5476-66-74-75+311.000

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.157-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5100.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.164-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.328-0.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.175-0.935

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.510 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.05% ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Dahmen is averaging 0.157 (67th on TOUR) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards (113th).
    • On the greens, Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.328 this season, ranking 146th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
    • Dahmen has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

