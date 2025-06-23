Joel Dahmen betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. He'll look to improve on his T25 finish from last year's tournament.
Dahmen's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|2023
|MC
|76-68
|E
|2022
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|2021
|T21
|70-70-69-67
|-12
At the Rocket Classic
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|62-66-71-76
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-66-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|76-66-74-75
|+3
|11.000
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.157
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.510
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.164
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.328
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.175
|-0.935
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.510 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 67.05% ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Dahmen is averaging 0.157 (67th on TOUR) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards (113th).
- On the greens, Dahmen has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.328 this season, ranking 146th on TOUR. He ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05.
- Dahmen has accumulated 331 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.