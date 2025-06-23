PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1869-65-69-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4674-65-70-71E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6166-73-73-72E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-72-73-74+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2767-69-63-72-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-73-73-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-70-72-74E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3264-67-72-71-1021.214

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.633 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5760.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.424-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1190.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.240-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5110.119

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.576 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.8 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.424 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 224 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The First Look: Bradley looks to keep gas pedal down in Motor City

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Rocket Classic qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    WiretoWire: New Englander Bradley bags second Travelers

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
