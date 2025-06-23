Jake Knapp betting profile: Rocket Classic
Jake Knapp of the United States prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Knapp finished tied for 31st with a score of 9-under.
Knapp's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|68-67-65-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-68-72-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|59-70-68-72
|-15
|91.667
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.093
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.166
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.027
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.354
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.400
|0.402
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.166 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.34% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 545 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
