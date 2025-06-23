PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
20M AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States prepares to play his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024, Knapp finished tied for 31st with a score of 9-under.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Rocket Classic.

    Knapp's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3170-65-70-74-9

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2768-67-65-71-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-68-72-73-6125.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT659-70-68-72-1591.667

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.0930.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1660.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.0270.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.354-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4000.402

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.093 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranks 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.166 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranks 10th by breaking par 24.34% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 545 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

