Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Rocket Classic
Jacob Bridgeman of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman returns to the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 31st in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the edition of the tournament.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
At the Rocket Classic
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 9-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
|11.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|73-71-71-78
|+5
|26.714
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 12-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged -1.058 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.097
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.079
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.058
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.636
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.401
|-1.058
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sports a -0.079 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has delivered a 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Bridgeman has accumulated 972 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 34th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
