Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Rocket Classic

Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Isaiah Salinda will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the Rocket Classic. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D70-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-68-74-68-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1169-66-66-67-1263.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6869-71-78-78+86.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4577-71-72-73+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-69-69-69-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld365-67-68-65-19190.000

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.4950.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.173-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0280.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.325-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.025-0.128

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 ranks 13th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Salinda sports a -0.173 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 145th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
    • Salinda ranks 15th in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.83% of the time, and 116th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.96%.
    • He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

