Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Isaiah Salinda of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the Rocket Classic. This will be his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-68-74-68
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|69-71-78-78
|+8
|6.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|77-71-72-73
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
|190.000
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.495
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.173
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.028
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.325
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.025
|-0.128
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.495 ranks 13th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Salinda sports a -0.173 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.325 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 145th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26.
- Salinda ranks 15th in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.83% of the time, and 116th in Bogey Avoidance at 16.96%.
- He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.