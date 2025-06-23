PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)



    Hideki Matsuyama tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. The tournament boasts a purse of $9.6 million this year.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Rocket Classic.

    Matsuyama's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC75-68-1
    2021WD70-
    2020T2171-68-65-71-13

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3069-69-73-65-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4274-73-77-68+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3874-75-74-71+622.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3669-69-67-73-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-72-63-73-758.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-68-79-66-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2273-72-74-69E40.056

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.074-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3860.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4920.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0970.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9000.401

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama is sporting a 0.386 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama is delivering a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
    • Matsuyama has accumulated 1,145 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

