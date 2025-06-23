Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Rocket Classic
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. The tournament boasts a purse of $9.6 million this year.
Matsuyama's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|2021
|WD
|70
|-
|2020
|T21
|71-68-65-71
|-13
At the Rocket Classic
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Matsuyama's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|69-69-73-65
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|74-73-77-68
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|74-75-74-71
|+6
|22.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
|58.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|73-72-74-69
|E
|40.056
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.074
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.386
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.492
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.097
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.900
|0.401
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama is sporting a 0.386 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Matsuyama is delivering a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Matsuyama has accumulated 1,145 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
