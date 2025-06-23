Greyson Sigg betting profile: Rocket Classic
Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Sigg will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he tees it up in the $9.6 million tournament.
Sigg's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|2023
|T56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|2022
|MC
|73-74
|+3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 56th at 8-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|67-72-71-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4.200
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 3-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.079
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.254
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.054
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.520
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.133
|-0.386
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.254 (55th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Sigg sports a 0.054 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46.
- Sigg ranks 39th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.77% and 165th in Par Breakers at 18.70%.
- He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.