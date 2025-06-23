PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Sigg will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he tees it up in the $9.6 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Rocket Classic.

    Sigg's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75+2
    2023T5670-70-68-72-8
    2022MC73-74+3

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 56th at 8-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-73+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4167-72-71-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-69-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24.200

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 3-under.
    • Sigg has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged -0.386 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.079-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.254-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0540.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.520-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.133-0.386

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.254 (55th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Sigg sports a 0.054 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.46.
    • Sigg ranks 39th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.77% and 165th in Par Breakers at 18.70%.
    • He has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

