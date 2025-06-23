PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Gordon Sargent betting profile: Rocket Classic

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29, 2025, for the Rocket Classic. This tournament marks Sargent's second appearance at the event, having missed the cut in his previous outing in 2023.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Rocket Classic.

    Sargent's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-72-1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Sargent's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-78+11--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Sargent has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.579-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.011-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.685-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.895-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.358-0.462

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.011 this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Sargent has recorded a 72.22% rate in 2025.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round.
    • Sargent's average Driving Distance stands at 334.8 yards in the 2025 season.
    • He has broken par 19.44% of the time this season, while his Bogey Avoidance rate is 13.89%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

