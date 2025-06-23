PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari of Italy tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Francesco Molinari of Italy tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Francesco Molinari returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. The Italian golfer will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Rocket Classic.

    Molinari's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • This is Molinari's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Molinari's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5969-71-74-69-13.174
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4070-70-72-78+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6570-67-73-73-13.900
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4966-68-72-71-77.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-70-72-7--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1768-66-70-70-10--

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Molinari has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has averaged -0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.281-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.137-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0410.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.228-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.331-0.666

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    • Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.137 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 66.89% for the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Molinari has delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.56.
    • Molinari's average Driving Distance is 295.2 yards in the 2025 season.
    • He has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 196th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The First Look: Bradley looks to keep gas pedal down in Motor City

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
