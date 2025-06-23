PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to the Rocket Classic, where he tied for sixth in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Rocket Classic.

    Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T669-64-68-72-15
    2023MC72-71-1
    2020MC75-70+1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Erik van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3675-64-74-65-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-79+7--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-70-73-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson266-67-65-63-23300.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6271-69-77-79+84.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    Erik van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 2nd with a score of 23-under.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2620.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.135-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.0290.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.111-0.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3150.017

    Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen is sporting a 0.135 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen is delivering a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.
    • Van Rooyen has accumulated 467 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for Rocket Classic qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    WiretoWire: New Englander Bradley bags second Travelers

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Nico Echavarria betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW