Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Rocket Classic

Van Rooyen is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.262 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 33rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen is sporting a 0.135 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, van Rooyen is delivering a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.81% of the time.