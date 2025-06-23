PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Doug Ghim betting profile: Rocket Classic

Doug Ghim of the United States plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this tournament as he competes for the $9.6 million purse.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Rocket Classic.

    Ghim's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70-2
    2023T3366-71-69-70-12
    2022MC73-77+6
    2021T3270-68-71-69-10
    2020MC71-71-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4669-65-73-73E9.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5269-69-70-73-34.512
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-67-70-66-1220.583
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-70-74-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-72-73+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1570.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4670.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.099-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.921-0.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.198-0.367

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.467 (21st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.33% ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Ghim sports a 0.157 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 86th.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44.
    • Ghim has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 131st on TOUR.
    • He ranks 130th in Par Breakers, converting 20.22% of his holes into birdies or better this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

