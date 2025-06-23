Doug Ghim betting profile: Rocket Classic
Doug Ghim of the United States plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim returns to the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. He'll look to improve on his previous performances in this tournament as he competes for the $9.6 million purse.
Ghim's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|2023
|T33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|2022
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|2021
|T32
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|69-65-73-73
|E
|9.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|4.512
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-67-70-66
|-12
|20.583
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.830 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.157
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.467
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.099
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.921
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.198
|-0.367
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.467 (21st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.33% ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Ghim sports a 0.157 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranks 86th.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.921 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44.
- Ghim has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 131st on TOUR.
- He ranks 130th in Par Breakers, converting 20.22% of his holes into birdies or better this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
