Davis Thompson betting profile: Rocket Classic
Davis Thompson watches a tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson looks to build on his strong performance from last year as he tees off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. Thompson finished tied for second in the 2024 edition of this tournament.
Thompson's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|2023
|T24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|2021
|T58
|63-73-72-74
|-6
At the Rocket Classic
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-70-77-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165.000
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 7-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.354
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.045
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.172
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.386
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.185
|-0.486
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.354 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.045 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.386 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
