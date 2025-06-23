David Skinns betting profile: Rocket Classic
David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Skinns finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under par.
Skinns' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|2022
|MC
|70-75
|+1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|73-64-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.464
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.008
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.003
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.014
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.445
|0.373
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.464 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns has sported a 0.008 mark that ranks 95th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
