PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

David Lipsky betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

David Lipsky of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29. Lipsky aims to improve upon his past performances in this tournament, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Rocket Classic.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD73-
    2023MC75-68-1
    2022T3767-74-70-67-10

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 73.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 10-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3170-70-72-70-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5770-71-75-71+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-68E--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.433 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged -1.113 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.469-0.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1010.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1570.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.970-1.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.181-1.113

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.101 ranks 71st on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.62% places him 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky has posted a 0.157 mark, ranking him 48th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has struggled with a -0.970 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 169th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 116th.
    • Lipsky's Driving Distance average of 290.0 yards ranks 155th on TOUR this season, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.469 places him 157th.
    • In terms of scoring, Lipsky ranks 167th in Par Breakers at 18.39% and 137th in Bogey Avoidance at 17.72%.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 165th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rocket Classic: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    The First Look: Bradley looks to keep gas pedal down in Motor City

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW