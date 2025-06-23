PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker is set to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. This will be Walker's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This will be Walker's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing 18-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-70E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3466-67-70-75-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-68-66-68-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1265-69-63-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3172-66-70-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC79-68+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-65-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT673-70-66-70-9250.000

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.068-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2350.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1760.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0230.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5010.285

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.068 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.235 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 64.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker has delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.42% of the time.
    • Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    WiretoWire: New Englander Bradley bags second Travelers

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's at stake for Rocket Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW