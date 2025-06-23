Danny Walker betting profile: Rocket Classic
Danny Walker of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 06, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Danny Walker is set to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. This will be Walker's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This will be Walker's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing 18-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|66-67-70-75
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|65-69-63-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|72-66-70-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-68
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|73-70-66-70
|-9
|250.000
Walker's recent performances
- Walker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 9-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged 0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.068
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.235
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.176
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.023
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.501
|0.285
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.068 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sports a 0.235 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 64.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker has delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.42% of the time.
- Walker has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 77th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.