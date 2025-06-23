Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Rocket Classic

Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar is sporting a -0.477 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Del Solar is delivering a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.42% of the time.