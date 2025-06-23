Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Rocket Classic
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Cristobal Del Solar is set to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic, taking place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Rocket Classic
- This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Del Solar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-71-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|65-67-76-69
|-7
|15.556
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-70-72-69
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Del Solar's recent performances
- Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Del Solar has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.454
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.477
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.331
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.421
|0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.841
|0.475
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar is sporting a -0.477 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar is delivering a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
- Del Solar has accumulated 73 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 173rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
