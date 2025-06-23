PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Rocket Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cristobal Del Solar is set to compete in the 2025 Rocket Classic, taking place at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. This marks Del Solar's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Del Solar at the Rocket Classic.

    At the Rocket Classic

    • This is Del Solar's first time competing in the Rocket Classic in the past five years.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Del Solar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-71-67-72-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3165-67-76-69-715.556
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-70-72-69-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-74+1--

    Del Solar's recent performances

    • Del Solar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Del Solar has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.898 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Del Solar has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.454-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.4770.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.331-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4210.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.8410.475

    Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.454 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Del Solar is sporting a -0.477 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Del Solar is delivering a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 20.42% of the time.
    • Del Solar has accumulated 73 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 173rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

