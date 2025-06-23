Collin Morikawa betting profile: Rocket Classic

Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa is sporting a 0.705 mark that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 24.42% of the time.