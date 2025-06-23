Chris Kirk betting profile: Rocket Classic
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk of the United States plays a shot from the third tee during the second round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 13, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk competes in the 2025 Rocket Classic June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. He'll look to improve on his T44 finish from last year's event.
Kirk's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|2023
|T14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|2022
|T17
|68-69-67-70
|-14
|2021
|T12
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|2020
|T21
|67-65-70-73
|-13
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|68-73-71-65
|-3
|17.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-71-70-77
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-73-72-69
|E
|40.056
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Kirk has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.123
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.160
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.105
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.570
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.182
|0.140
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.160 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 71st with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 281 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.