Charley Hoffman betting profile: Rocket Classic
Charley Hoffman of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman returns to the Rocket Classic, set to tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29, 2025. Hoffman's performance at this event has been mixed in recent years, with his best finish coming in 2022.
Hoffman's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|2023
|T64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|2022
|T10
|67-69-69-67
|-16
At the Rocket Classic
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 16-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.600
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -1.019 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.084
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.211
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.048
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.787
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.443
|-1.019
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sports a 0.211 mark that ranks 60th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Hoffman has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
