Chandler Phillips betting profile: Rocket Classic

Chandler Phillips returns to the Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. Phillips will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Phillips' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|2020
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the Rocket Classic
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|64
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|4.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|65-68-70-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|42.063
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|73-69-70-72
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|68-73-76-77
|+6
|7.875
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.201
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.053
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|0.000
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.164
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.312
|0.054
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.201 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a 0.053 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
