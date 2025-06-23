PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips returns to the Rocket Classic, set to take place June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club. Phillips will look to improve upon his previous performances in this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Rocket Classic.

    Phillips' recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6768-72-73-72-3
    2020MC71-74+1

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6469-68-70-69-44.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1565-68-70-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1872-69-73-72-242.063
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-67-69-67-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4273-69-70-72E12.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6168-73-76-77+67.875

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.201-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0530.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green960.0000.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.164-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.3120.054

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.201 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a 0.053 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 63.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    WiretoWire: New Englander Bradley bags second Travelers

    Presented by

    COMCAST BUSINESS
    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Harry Hall betting profile: Rocket Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Purse breakdown: See what's at stake for Rocket Classic

    Latest
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW