Chan Kim betting profile: Rocket Classic
Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Chan Kim returns to the Rocket Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Kim's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-3
At the Rocket Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-74
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|69-71-73-71
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.706 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -1.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.486
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.193
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.110
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.037
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.146
|-1.535
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.486 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.193 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
