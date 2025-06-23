PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this event, which have been mixed in recent years.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Rocket Classic.

    Ramey's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-75E
    2023T1768-69-69-66-16
    2022MC74-68-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-71-71-71-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1869-67-72-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-70-74-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-68-73-65-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged -0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.185-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.112-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.188-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.099-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.387-0.497

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.185 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.112 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72.
    • Ramey ranks 29th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.54% and 153rd in Par Breakers at 19.39%.
    • He has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

