Chad Ramey betting profile: Rocket Classic
Chad Ramey of the United States plays a shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this event, which have been mixed in recent years.
Ramey's recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|E
|2023
|T17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|2022
|MC
|74-68
|-2
At the Rocket Classic
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 17th at 16-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-71-71-71
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-70-74
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-68-73-65
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.497 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.185
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.112
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.188
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.099
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.387
|-0.497
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.185 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.112 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72.
- Ramey ranks 29th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.54% and 153rd in Par Breakers at 19.39%.
- He has accumulated 225 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
