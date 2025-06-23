Chad Ramey betting profile: Rocket Classic

Ramey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.

Ramey has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.