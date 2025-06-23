PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Camilo Villegas betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Camilo Villegas will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. The Colombian golfer missed the cut in his last appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Rocket Classic.

    Villegas' recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72-2
    2022WD77-
    2021T6770-70-72-71-5

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Villegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-71-74+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6770-66-76-71-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5670-71-75-77+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7073-71-73-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5466-76-75-74+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas' best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 3-over.
    • Villegas has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.768-1.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0320.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.063-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1400.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.533-0.815

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.768 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.032 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 61.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas is delivering a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
    • Villegas has accumulated 119 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 159th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

