Camilo Villegas betting profile: Rocket Classic

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.768 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.032 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 61.92% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas is delivering a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.46% of the time.