Camilo Villegas betting profile: Rocket Classic
Camilo Villegas will tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 26-29 for the 2025 Rocket Classic. The Colombian golfer missed the cut in his last appearance at this event in 2024.
Villegas' recent history at the Rocket Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2022
|WD
|77
|-
|2021
|T67
|70-70-72-71
|-5
At the Rocket Classic
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|73-71-73-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|66-76-75-74
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas' best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 3-over.
- Villegas has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.768
|-1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.032
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.063
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.140
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.533
|-0.815
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.768 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas is sporting a 0.032 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 61.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas is delivering a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 119 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 159th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Rocket Classic.
