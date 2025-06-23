PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 08, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ returns to Detroit Golf Club for the 2025 Rocket Classic, set to tee off June 26-29. Champ will look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has missed the cut in his last two appearances.

    Latest odds for Champ at the Rocket Classic.

    Champ's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-71E
    2023MC68-73-3
    2022T2066-75-67-67-13
    2021MC71-77+4
    2020T1269-68-71-66-14

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Champ's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 12th at 14-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT962-66-71-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1668-68-73-64-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenW/D72+1--

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Champ has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Champ has averaged 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5870.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.079-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.182-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8450.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.1720.837

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.5 yards is among the longest on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has sported a -0.079 mark. He has a 72.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he has been breaking par 24.65% of the time.
    • Champ has accumulated 145 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking him 146th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

