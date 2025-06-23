Cam Davis betting profile: Rocket Classic

Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.

Davis has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.