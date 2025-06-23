PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cam Davis betting profile: Rocket Classic

Cam Davis of Australia plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis returns to the Rocket Classic as the defending champion, having won the tournament in 2024 with a score of 18-under. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29 in the 2025 Rocket Classic.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Rocket Classic.

    Davis's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024168-66-66-70-18
    2023T1769-65-69-69-16
    2022T1468-73-65-67-15
    2021168-68-67-67-18
    2020MC71-69-4

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2024, he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-66-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-79+9--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.415 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -1.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.426-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.211-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green910.011-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0400.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.586-1.303

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.426 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.211 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 61.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis is delivering a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.44% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 54th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

