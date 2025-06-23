Byeong Hun An betting profile: Rocket Classic

An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.281 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, An is delivering a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.42 percent of the time.