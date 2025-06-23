PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: Rocket Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2025 at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2025 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An returns to the Rocket Classic, teeing off at Detroit Golf Club from June 26-29. The South Korean will look to improve on his recent performances in this tournament.

    Latest odds for An at the Rocket Classic.

    An's recent history at the Rocket Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-69-2
    20217671-70-69-76-2

    At the Rocket Classic

    • In An's most recent appearance at the Rocket Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Cam Davis won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1469-68-69-67-790.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT670-64-65-66-1591.667
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-81+11--
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship7469-73-79-76+135.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1670-67-72-71-448.000

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • An has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3160.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.281-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.1880.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.358-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.135-0.118

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.316 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.281 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 63.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An is delivering a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 21.42 percent of the time.
    • An has accumulated 589 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Rocket Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Travelers winner Bradley is now seventh in world, should he play on his Ryder Cup team?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Creighton wins Wichita Open, third player on Tour to claim victory with sub-60 round

    Daily Wrap Up
    Image for article.
    Jun 23, 2025

    Fleetwood finishes second to local favorite yet again, but he’s hopeful after Travelers

    Latest
    Official

    Travelers Championship

    1

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    +2

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -1

    T4

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    T4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -2

    T6

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    8

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T9

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T9

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T9

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1

    T14

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW